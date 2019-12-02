Florida Volleyball Extends Tournament Appearance Streak

The Florida Gator volleyball team is dancing!

The Gators claimed the 10th spot in the NCAA Tournament.

We're D A N C I N G 💃 Gators earn the No. 10 overall seed & hosting rights for the first & second round! We will see you Dec. 5 & 6! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/llT5i8Lc4L — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) December 2, 2019

Not only did the Gators clinch the 10th seed, but they also earned hosting rights for the first and second round.

Finally, besides clinching the 10th spot, the win against Texas A&M on Saturday, allowed the Gators to take home another SEC championship, earning their 24th overall.

The Gators finish off the season at 25-4.

Co-Champions celebrating with our warrior sister Sophia. So proud of this group! What a season. 🐊🏐 pic.twitter.com/LYJadFMzcG — Mary Wise (@GatorMary) December 1, 2019

History

This is the 30th time the Gators have danced, as well as the 29th straight trip, having the fourth longest active streak.

This is also the 26th time that they will host.

Florida is 8-4 this season against the teams in the tournament. The Gators are also 22-0 in the first round, while being 25-4 in the second.

Last season, Florida was able to make it to the regional semifinals before falling to BYU in four sets.

Hosting

The Gators will host the first and second rounds which will begin on Thursday and Friday.

Match 1 will be UCF against FSU at 4:30 p.m., while Florida will take on Alabama State at 7 p.m.

The winners of the two games will then square off on Friday at 7 p.m.

Thursday Matchups ⬇️ UCF vs. FSU – Match 1

Alabama State vs. Florida – Match 2#GoGators pic.twitter.com/poLEEZ4u8U — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) December 2, 2019

Scouting

Alabama State

Taking a look at Florida’s opponent in the first round, Alabama State comes into the competition at 17-21 and 11-17 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Florida is 3-0 against Alabama State and the last time these two teams faced off was in the NCAA tournament where Florida won 3-0.

Florida State

If history repeats, and Florida advances, they may play FSU in the second round. FSU is 19-9 overall and 12-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Florida leads FSU 43-20 all time and 36-6 under head coach Mary White. UF leads 4-2 in the NCAA tournament and defeated FSU in September, 3-0, in a regular season game.

This is the 10th consecutive trip to the tournament for the Seminoles.

University of Central Florida

Florida’s other opponent if they advance is UCF. UCF is 24-7 overall and 14-2 in the American Athletic Conference. Florida leads against UCF 19-0, 7-0 under head coach Mary Wise.

In the NCAA tournament, Florida leads 2-0 and defeated UCF last season, 3-1, at home. This is the second-straight trip to the tournament for the Knights.

The NCAA tournament begins Thursday.