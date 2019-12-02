Former Florida Defensive Coordinator Charlie Strong Out at USF

After his third season with the Bulls, Charlie Strong has been relieved of his head coaching duties at the University of South Florida.

Athletics announces change in leadership of football program. https://t.co/xJzDkwROKG — USF Athletics (@USFAthletics) December 1, 2019

Announced on Sunday afternoon, University of South Florida Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly informed Strong of the University’s decision to move in a different direction. The University has launched a national search to pursue new leadership for the Bulls.

“I would like to thank Coach Strong and his staff for their hard work and contributions to our program,” Kelly said in a press conference announcing the decision. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Strong and his dedication to recruiting and developing young men of talent and character and leading them with integrity. He has represented USF with dignity and class and we wish Coach and his family the very best.”

Not a Strong Tenure

In his time at USF, Strong logged a 21-16 at the helm of the program. However, had little success this season with a 4-8 record. Previously, in 2017 in his first year as head coach, he led the team to 10-2 record. In 2018, the team went 7-6, but was still bowl eligible. The Bulls will not be bowl eligible this season for the first time since 2014.

The season for Strong and his team ended poorly, concluding the season with a four game losing streak. The Bulls lost to in-state rival UCF on Friday 34-7. Strong was only the fourth ever head football coach in the history of the program. USF just wrapped up its 23rd season of college football in 2019. Charlie Strong took over the head coaching position at USF in 2016 from now former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart.

Before his time at USF, Strong served as the head coach at Texas for three seasons and as the head coach at Louisville for four seasons. Strong also was Florida’s defensive coordinator from 2003 through 2009.