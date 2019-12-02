Home / College Football / Former Florida Offensive Coordinator Steve Addazio Out at Boston College
FILE - In this file photo from Nov. 30, 2019, Boston College head coach Steve Addazio, left, takes the field with offensive lineman John Phillips (70) and the rest of the team to play against Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, in Pittsburgh. Boston College fired Addazio on Sunday, Dec. 1, after seven seasons in which the Eagles never surpassed seven wins. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Former Florida Offensive Coordinator Steve Addazio Out at Boston College

Camille Woodhouse December 2, 2019 College Football 22 Views

Boston College has fired head football coach Steve Addazio. The Eagles went 44-44 and 22-34 in ACC play in seven seasons under his leadership.

Athletic Director Martin Jarmond proposed a change in leadership to Father Leahy, president of BC. The proposal was accepted.

Moreover, Jarmond released a statement concerning the dismissal:

“We thank Steve for his leadership on and off the field in guiding our football program the last seven years,” he said. “He inherited a program that had a down stretch and led us to six bowl games while recruiting high-character student-athletes that represented BC the right way.

“Our student-athletes have been pillars of the community and in the classroom. And that’s a credit to Steve and his staff. We wish Steve and his family well and thank him for his tenure in leading our football program.”

Mixed Reactions

The firing resulted in a mixture of reactions from former BC players on social media. Former running back Andre Williams and linebacker Josh Keyes were eager to tweet their approval. Keyes also mentioned that Addazio banned him from attending home games in 2016.

But not everyone felt the same way as Keyes and Williams. Some players were not thrilled. One was former BC offensive lineman Matt Patchan.

And Will Blackmon, who played safety at BC before Addazio was head coach, tweeted his own positive experience with the coach.

What’s Next?

BC will now conduct a national search for Addazio’s full-time replacement. Fourth-year wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will be stepping in the meantime.

“He’s incredibly talented,” said Jarmond at Monday’s press conference. “I’m excited about Rich. He is an Eagle. He’s played here. He understands us. He gets it. Man, he’s the right person to lead our young men to go get a 7th win. But he will not interview for the job.

“And I don’t know the time frame. Obviously, we have signing day Dec. 18. Ideally, we would have someone in place by then, but I’m not going to commit to a time. I know not to do that.

Tags

About Camille Woodhouse

Camille Woodhouse is a Sports and Media student at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. In the past, she has covered the Atlanta Falcons and Florida Gators football for various sports news outlets. She is an Atlanta native and a fan of football.

Check Also

The Florida-Florida State age-old rivalry

Florida versus Florida State football is a deep-rooted rivalry – no question. The two have …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties