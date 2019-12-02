Former Florida Offensive Coordinator Steve Addazio Out at Boston College

Boston College has fired head football coach Steve Addazio. The Eagles went 44-44 and 22-34 in ACC play in seven seasons under his leadership.

NEWS: Boston College Announces Change of Leadership in the Football Program https://t.co/t2548AXrpz#WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/DbENY4luJH — BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) December 1, 2019

Athletic Director Martin Jarmond proposed a change in leadership to Father Leahy, president of BC. The proposal was accepted.

Moreover, Jarmond released a statement concerning the dismissal:

“We thank Steve for his leadership on and off the field in guiding our football program the last seven years,” he said. “He inherited a program that had a down stretch and led us to six bowl games while recruiting high-character student-athletes that represented BC the right way.

“Our student-athletes have been pillars of the community and in the classroom. And that’s a credit to Steve and his staff. We wish Steve and his family well and thank him for his tenure in leading our football program.”

Mixed Reactions

The firing resulted in a mixture of reactions from former BC players on social media. Former running back Andre Williams and linebacker Josh Keyes were eager to tweet their approval. Keyes also mentioned that Addazio banned him from attending home games in 2016.

Steve Addazio is gone!!! YES!!! Does this mean I’m no longer banned from BC football games…? #steveaddazio — Josh Keyes (@Josh__Keyes) December 1, 2019

Yo! Can I just tell y'all how happy I am for BC football right now?! — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

I spent 4 seasons at BC under 2 head coaches and multiple assistant coaches and staff. I played with great players and great coaches and I don't think Addazio was one of them. I think one of the greatest mistakes made upstairs was letting Ryan Day slip away from the HC position. — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

But not everyone felt the same way as Keyes and Williams. Some players were not thrilled. One was former BC offensive lineman Matt Patchan.

world of social media, endless fake and bs communication… Addazio was old school and always gave you the truth. You got what you earned from him and he went to bat for his players 100% of the time. This is a man of character. We should all strive to be more like Daz! What a — Matt Patchan (@Matt_Patchan) December 2, 2019

Professionally. Coach Addazio thank you for everything you did for my family and I. You made good men great and great men better. Your players and coaches all have tremendous respect for you. BC just lost one of the greatest men in college football today. — Matt Patchan (@Matt_Patchan) December 2, 2019

And Will Blackmon, who played safety at BC before Addazio was head coach, tweeted his own positive experience with the coach.

I have nothing negative to say about Coach Daz.

I've know Daz since I was 15 when he recruited me to go to Notre Dame.

I respect how he created a culture at BC, kept us competitive, & produced NFL Talent.

At the end of the day, business is business. Thank you Coach Daz — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) December 2, 2019

What’s Next?

BC will now conduct a national search for Addazio’s full-time replacement. Fourth-year wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will be stepping in the meantime.

“He’s incredibly talented,” said Jarmond at Monday’s press conference. “I’m excited about Rich. He is an Eagle. He’s played here. He understands us. He gets it. Man, he’s the right person to lead our young men to go get a 7th win. But he will not interview for the job.

“And I don’t know the time frame. Obviously, we have signing day Dec. 18. Ideally, we would have someone in place by then, but I’m not going to commit to a time. I know not to do that.