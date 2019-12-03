Seahawks Top Vikings in Monday Night Showdown

In a game that altered the NFC playoff picture, we got a thrilling game that sums up these two teams.

Game Recap

When the playoffs come around, the Seattle Seahawks will be better prepared than any other team in close games. That’s because Seattle thrives under pressure in close games and added another win to their resume with a 37-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The Vikings got on the board first with a Dalvin Cook rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter. Cook would have a rough rest of the night finishing with just 64 total yards on 13 touches while fumbling the ball twice and turning it over once. He was also knocked out midway through the game with a should injury.

Minnesota would extend their first-half lead with an interception returned for a touchdown. This was Russell Wilson’s third interception in as many games after throwing just one in his previous nine.

The second half would be all Seattle to start as they would go on to score 24 unanswered points at one moment. Two Rashaad Penny touchdowns, a Jason Meyers field goal and this strike from Wilson put the Seahawks in position to win the game.

https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1201705643989598208

A big part of Seattle’s win, feeding off the crowd. The “12th man” has made its mark on the Seahawks for years and Head Coach Pete Carroll saw it come out tonight.

With a 10 point lead and under 13 minutes remaining, the Seahawks were in prime position to win the game. Two quick touchdowns from Kirk Cousins said otherwise and the Vikings were within three. A Jason Meyers field extended Seattle’s lead to seven and the Vikings fumbled a kickoff before getting one last attempt. Even with the loss, Cousins knows his team can use this game to build on.

Playoff Implications

With the win, the Seahawks move ahead of the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West lead and the NFC’s second seed. Both teams sit at 10-2 but Seattle’s overtime win against the 49ers two weeks ago gives them the tiebreaker. Seattle will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night next week. A Week 17 showdown against the 49ers could decide the division.

After the loss, the Vikings sit a game behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and hold the second wild-card spot. Minnesota hosts the Detroit Lions next week as they hope to pick up an all-important division win.

With just four weeks to go in the regular season, the only guarantee is that nothing is guaranteed.