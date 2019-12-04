Home / Uncategorized / Fultz scores career-high in Magic win

The Orlando Magic defeated the Washington Wizards on Tuesday 127-120 after one polarized player had one of the best games of his young career.

How it happened

The Magic (9-11) had control throughout the game when they visited the Washington Wizards (6-12) Tuesday. Thanks to some some great shooting and the Wizards being without injured center Thomas Bryant — the Magic entered halftime with a comfortable 14-point lead.

All-star shooting guard Bradley Beal did everything he could to keep the Wizards in it. Beal was able to give Washington its first lead of the night after hitting a three in the third quarter to cap off a 21-6 run. With the score 75-74, the Wizards were in a good spot.

Orlando ultimately ended the quarter strong leading 94-84 and led by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Wizards closed the gap at the end but it was too late.

Fultz scores career high

Magic point guard Markelle Fultz scored a career high 20 points against his hometown team in the win. Fultz, originally from Marlboro, Maryland, recalled looking into the crowd and seeing friends and family bear witness to his performance.

Not only was it a special performance for the local hero, but Fultz has struggled in his first few years in the league. After being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, his production and shooting have been topics of criticism since joining the NBA. The Magic needed his performance and he was not alone.

Shooting guard Evan Fournier led the Magic with 31 points on 11-18 shooting while point guard D.J. Augustine chipped in 24 points

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans, left, and Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, right, battled for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Washington. The Magic won 127-120. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

and had four makes from beyond the arc.

Beal scored a game-high 42 points in 42 minutes in the losing effort.

What’s next

Despite the negative record, the Magic are second in the southeast division behind only the Miami Heat (15-5). Next up for the Magic, they will host the Phoenix Suns (9-10) Wednesday at 4 p.m.

