Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence turns to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 52-14. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

ACC Championship: Virginia takes on Clemson

December 4, 2019

Clemson Rules the ACC 

The Clemson Tigers have dominated the ACC for years. They have won four ACC titles in a row and five in the last eight years. Virginia on the other hand has not had the same success in the past. But last week, they won the title for ACC Coastal Champions.

Virginia Beat Virginia Tech 

They are coming off a massive victory against in-state rival Virginia Tech. UVA Quarterback Bryce Perkins had three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. He threw for 311 yards and ran for 164.

He earned himself ACC Quarterback of the week following the win. That will be the third time this season he won. He will be the first dual-threat, (emphasis on threat), that the Tigers will face this season.

Clemson on a Roll

Clemson saw some early seasons struggles. Trevor Lawrence was a favorite for the Heisman Trophy going into the 2019 season. Critics questioned his ability after Clemson’s slow start this year. However, Lawrence has led his team to win after win with high, consistent numbers. He has thrown 2,870 passing yards for 30 touchdowns this season. He also hasn’t thrown an interception in the last five games.

Clemson destroyed in-state rival University of South Carolina, beating them 38-3. Lawrence threw for 295 yards and running back Travis Etienne ran for 1,386 yards.

Virginia Needs to be Perfect

Bottom line, Clemson is a significantly better football team than Virginia. The Cavaliers need to play their best game of the season if they want a chance to beat Clemson.

Perkins has been stellar running the ball. He’s UVA’s rushing leader. But, he needs to be just as good at passing. The team is averaging 33.7 points per game while Clemson is averaging 45.3 points per game. If UVA wants a chance, they need to put points up early.

The Spread

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Clemson has a 94.9% chance to win the game. Their defense will be tested with Perkins running against them, but Clemson will probably still come out on top. If they do, they will face either Ohio State or LSU in the CFB Playoff Semifinals.

The ACC Championship game between Clemson and Virginia will be on Saturday at 7:30 pm at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

