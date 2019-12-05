Golden State Warriors Hold Worst NBA Record

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in an unfamiliar position this season sitting alone with the worst record in the league. The Atlanta Hawks handed the Warrior’s the worst NBA record title after winning 104-79 behind Trae Young’s 24 points and 7 assists Monday night.The Warriors are currently 4-18 on the season having lost six of their seven past games.

The Wounded Warriors

The Warriors are without several key players this season because of injury. Notable absences include Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green. Furthermore, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala were two stars that departed from the team during their wild off-season.

In addition to these post-season starter’s absences, rookie Eric Paschall joined the wounded Warrior’s crew after suffering a right hip contusion, which was announced less than an hour before tip-0ff against the Thunder last week. Paschall has been a great asset for the team this year averaging 16.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in the previous nine games before his injury. The Warriors are also without their center/forward Omari Spellman, who suffered a right sprained ankle against the Thunder.

The problem now is that the Warriors are completely shorthanded and young. Only 10 players remain on the Warriors’ roster for the remainder of the season if Paschall, Spellman, Green and Looney do not return.

Coach Steve Kerr remains positive with his young team for the remaining of the season and says this is great opportunity for them to step up.

Kerr is proud of the foundation his young players have established early in the season. He believes his team will start winning more games once a few of his injured players return.

Looney, who only played half a game this season, is looking forward to returning to playing with his team.

Note: The Warriors fell again on Wednesday, losing to the Charlotte Hornets.