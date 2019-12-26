Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Arrive in Miami for Orange Bowl

Zach Oliveri December 26, 2019 Feature Sports News, Gators Football, Gators Sports 142 Views

Welcome to Miami.

The Florida Gator football team takes its 10-win season to South Beach for the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl. They checked into the team hotel, the Intercontinental Miami in Downtown Miami, late Wednesday night.

The team hit the practice field at Barry University Thursday afternoon for the first of three practices in South Florida.

Head coach Dan Mullen and the rest of the team recognizes the importance of these practice reps both short term and long term.

