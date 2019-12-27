Home / Feature Sports News / Florida Offense Looks to Make a Final Statement

Zach Oliveri December 27, 2019

This season hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Florida Gator offense.

Coming into the season, questions loomed about the offensive line’s inexeperience. Then, starting quarterback Feleipe Franks goes down. Backup quarterback Kyle Trask starts for the first time in years. Florida, as a team, rallied around Trask and set out to prove themselves.

This mindset propeled the Gators to its second consecutive New Years Six Bowl appearance. This time, Florida comes into the Orange Bowl as a two-touchdown favorite over Virginia.

Even though Florida is a heavy favorite, they are still out to send a message.

