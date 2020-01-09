Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Indoor Track Begins Title Defense
: Mar 12, 2015; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Florida Gators coach Mike Holloway at press conference at the Bud Walton Arena prior to the 2015 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gators Indoor Track Begins Title Defense

Camron Lunn January 9, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Sports, Gators Track and Field, Olympics, Track and Field 57 Views

The University of Florida Indoor Track and Field team starts their NCAA title defense this Saturday at the Orange & Purple Elite Track Meet at Clemson University.

They do so with a gaping hole in the roster that accounted for eight NCAA titles, six SEC titles and countless memories to the Florida faithful. His name is Grant Holloway.

Nevertheless, the Gators and Grant’s father Mike, who has been named the head coach for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team,  still brings in a stacked roster.

The Elder Holloway

Mike Holloway is the architect behind Florida’s Track dynasty, but he will be dealing with some adversity. For the first time in the history of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the Gators are ranked outside of the top 5 at No. 9 and the women are ranked at No. 19.

Some of the key factors to this ranking are the loss of talents such as Grant Holloway. The rankings do not take into account some of the Gators’ strengths such as the incoming freshman class and relay teams.

If anyone can make this team achieve great things, it’s the man responsible for nine NCAA titles, fifteen SEC titles and seventeen Olympic medals.

Gators Returning Talent And National Rank

Not all is lost without utterly the greatest track & field athlete in school history on the roster.

A team is not one athlete. This team is still stacked.

Saturday’s Track Meet

Several Gators will be starring in their primary events at Clemson on Saturday.

Events of interest that the Gators should compete well in are the Men’s and Women’s 60 meters, 60 meter-hurdles and the triple jump.

Events begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex.

