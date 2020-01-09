Mike McCarthy Chosen as Dallas Cowboys Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys are starting the new year with a new head coach. The Cowboys recently hired Green Bay’s former head coach Mike McCarthy after spending 10 seasons with Jason Garrett. Garrett ended his Cowboys coaching career with an 85-67 record. However, Garrett was unable to finish his last season in Dallas with an NFC East championship or a playoff birth.

Positives in McCarthy’s Hiring

McCarthy spent 13 seasons with the Packers, ending with a 125-77-2 record. He had nine playoff appearances and won a Super Bowl in 2011. Also, in those nine playoff appearances, he won at least one game in six of them. On the other hand, the Cowboys only made the playoffs three times in the past decade. The Cowboys won two games in the playoffs in those three appearances. Jerry Jones sees McCarthy as a winner and is ready for a new era for the Cowboys.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1215084195967569923?s=20

McCarthy coached one of the best quarterbacks of this generation in Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy also coached the end of Brett Favre’s legendary career. He will now begin a new challenge in coaching Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Prescott already has the talent, and now will look to improve even more with McCarthy.

Negatives in McCarthy’s Hiring

McCarthy struggled a bit in his few years with Green Bay. The Packers were unable to make the Playoffs his last two seasons as head coach. A year after he was fired, the Packers are now in the playoffs with a bye-week.

McCarthy has spent his year without a coaching job studying the top offenses this season. Due to this, he could possibly start off strong in his first season with the Cowboys.

Can Mike McCarthy bring the Cowboys their first Super Bowl in over two decades? With a talented Dallas offense, McCarthy can truly turn the Cowboys into a force to be reckoned with.