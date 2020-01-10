Three Former Gators Return with Team USA for Exhibition Game

Three former Gators will return to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to face Florida as members of Team USA in an exhibition game on Feb. 11. Michelle Moultrie, Aubree Munro and Kelsey Stewart will have the chance to play at their Alma matter one more time before representing the US in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Both teams made the announcement on Tuesday morning through its twitter pages. This exhibition game is just one of the multiple “Stand Beside Her” tour stops. This tour features match-ups that serve as extra training and competition for the softball team in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. It also encourages fans to show support for the team as they prepare for the summer.

The Florida Gators will host this exhibition game and it is set to start at 6 pm.

Chomp Chomp 🐊 We're excited to announce a #StandBesideHerTour stop in Gainesville, FL on February 11 where we'll take on @GatorsSB! » https://t.co/OLH5hjx1KJ pic.twitter.com/O0srJXixcP — USA Softball (@USASoftball) January 10, 2020

Gator greats

The three Gator greats secured their spot on the US roster last October during the selection trials. Moultrie, Munro and Stewart will be the first softball players in program history to represent the Gators in the Olympics.

In their time with the Gators, the trio secured multiple titles and solidified themselves as one of the best. They helped Florida achieve 445 wins and a .885 winning percentage. They also brought home two national championships, four SEC titles and six Women’s College World Series appearances.

Softball head coach Tim Walton said he is excited to host the team and to be welcoming back the trio.

“Michelle, Aubree and Kelsey have given so much to our program throughout the years as players and have worked so hard for this opportunity to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020,” Walton said. “I can’t think of a better way to send them off than to give them the chance to play in front of Gator Nation here on this field at KSP Stadium one more time.”

Two of them also showed their excitement for this game through their social media.

ITS HAPPENING!!!! Can’t wait to see you Gator Nation!!!!! 🔸🐊🔹🌻 https://t.co/9t1EI2GPMt — Aubree Munro Watson (@Aubree_Munro1) January 10, 2020

Moultire said she was happy about getting to play at Florida one more time.