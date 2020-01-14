Home / Football / Busy offseason ahead for the Vikings

Maddie Schmidt January 14, 2020 Football, NFL 57 Views

The Vikings rushed for a total of 21 yards and quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked six times in a game that marked the ending of Minnesota’s season. For Vikings fans, this game was a complete disappointment.

Minnesota’s Misery Against the 49ers

The Vikings were dominated by the San Francisco 49ers’ defense in the NFC divisional playoff round. The 49ers pulled away until the third quarter. About four minutes into the second half, kicker Robbie Gould kicked a 35 yard field goal. Later, running back Tevin Coleman accounted for another San Francisco touchdown. Coleman rushed 22 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s game.

The 49ers tacked on another field goal early in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a score of 27-10. With the Vikings loss, the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2013.

In his post-game presser, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer explained that it is difficult to comment on an entire season, but he did say he is proud of the team.

What’s Next?

Offensive Coordinator Opening

Minnesota is on the hunt for a new offensive play caller. It was announced Monday that Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Stefanski was the Vikings longest tenured coach and just 37-years-old. Whoever Minnesota hires will become the team’s fifth offensive coordinator in the past five years.

When asked whether or not the organization will hire someone internally to replace Stefanski, here’s what head coach Mike Zimmer had to say:

Quarterback Questions

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit. Cousins prepares to face his former team, and Case Keenum and Adrian Peterson get ready to do the same, as the Minnesota Vikings try to keep their momentum going against the woeful Washington Redskins. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Kirk Cousins is approaching the final season of his three year contract with the Vikings. In 2019, Cousins accounted for 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing about 69 percent of his passes.

Cousins’ said a contract extension has not been his focus.

Although he did state, “I certainly love it here. I love being a Viking.”

If Minnesota doesn’t decide to extend Cousins’ contract, then they’ll need to find a replacement quite soon. The NFL draft is a little over three months away. Will the Vikings be looking for a quarterback?

One thing’s for sure – the Vikings have a busy offseason ahead of them.

 

Tags

About Maddie Schmidt

Maddie Schmidt's goal is to become a college football reporter. Be sure to check out her sports blog, mygamedaygal.com.

