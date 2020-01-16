Home / Baseball / Beltran Out as Mets Manager Amidst Scandal
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, new New York Mets manager, Carlos Beltran, center, poses for a picture with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, left, and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon during a baseball news conference at Citi Field in New York. Beltran is out as manager of the Mets. The team announced the move Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Beltran Out as Mets Manager Amidst Scandal

Jake Lehman January 16, 2020 Baseball, MLB, Uncategorized 51 Views

Carlos Beltran stepped down from his position as Mets manager Thursday afternoon. His departure is the latest domino to fall as a result of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

As a fan favorite as a player, Beltran accepted the position on November 1st and is out before managing a game.

As a Met

The forty-two-year-old Puerto Rican began his playing career in 1998 and played perhaps his best seasons for New York.

Beltran played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011, a stretch in which he was named an all-star four times.

Beltran’s time as a Met perhaps foreshadowed a future in coaching, as he was a revered locker-room leader and strategist.

Beltran shined statistically in the postseason for New York, but never reached a World Series with the team.

The Hire

Beltran was appointed manager of his former team on November 1st.

He replaced Mickey Callaway – who failed to reach the postseason in his two seasons with the club. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive amongst a long-suffering Mets’ fanbase.

Scandal and Fallout

The premature end to Beltran’s tenure comes as a result of his implication in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

Beltran played just one season for Houston – but contributed to the team as a designated hitter during their 2017 World Series run.

The MLB league office released a report on Monday detailing the sign-stealing that the Astros employed during the 2017 run.

The report accuses Houston of using an outfield camera to relay the opposing catcher’s signals to the dugout and batter.

Beltran is the third manager to be fired as a result of the scandal, joining Astros’ AJ Hinch, and Alex Cora of the Red Sox.

While Hinch and Cora were on staff for that 2017 title team, Beltran was the only Astros’ player to be mentioned in the MLB’s report.

According to Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, the decision to part ways with Beltran was mutual. Beltran recognized that his alleged involvement in the scandal would be an unnecessary distraction for the organization.

The Mets claim they had no knowledge of Beltran’s involvement in the scandal when they hired him.

Tags

About Jake Lehman

Check Also

Astros Manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Lunhow Pay A Steep Price for Sign Stealing

In a press conference before Game 4 of the 2019 American League Championship Series, Houston …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties