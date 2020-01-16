No. 24 Lady Vols Travel to the Swamp

The Florida Gators Women’s Basketball team is set for a big SEC matchup this Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Swamp. The Gators continue their SEC play after coming off a tough loss to the Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 65-45. This will be the second game in a four-game stretch against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

At 2-2 in the conference, the Gators are one of nine SEC teams .500 or better during the first two weeks of play.

Gators Head Coach Newbauer

Coach Cam Newbauer is certainly taking away some lessons from the team’s loss to Kentucky. The defensive matchup with the Vols will be similar to the Wildcats and is something Florida is getting ready to handle.

“So we have to be more patient with our offense at time. We have to push in transition when we have the opportunity, but if not we have to be patient in the half-court. Share the ball, make extra passes, give up good shots for great shots. And we need to keep shooting shots. We can’t get timid and discouraged if we don’t make them right away.” -Coach Newbauer

Minimizing Turnovers

The Lady Vols are tied with Kentucky for fewest points allowed against opponents this year in the SEC. Florida had 25 turnovers against the Lady Wildcats this past Sunday. Being patient and avoiding turnovers against one of the best defenses in the SEC will be critical in order to win the game.

The little things such as rebounding, boxing out and making the extra pass will be vital in beating a solid program such as Tennessee. The 24th ranked Lady Vols rank in the top 20 in rebounds, blocked shots and assists per game.

Game Time

The game will be at Exactech Arena on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The Gators next two matchups will be road games versus No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 23 Arkansas