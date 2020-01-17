Home / Basketball / Chiefland Boys Basketball Suffers Second Loss to Hawthorne

Chiefland Boys Basketball Suffers Second Loss to Hawthorne

Ashtyn Brown January 17, 2020 Basketball, Hawthorne High School, High School Sports 151 Views

The Chiefland Indians hoped to redeem themselves after suffering a loss against the Hawthorne Hornets earlier this season but fell 66-34. The loss put Chiefland at 2-12 and advanced Hawthorne to 16-1 with a 15 game win streak.

Slow to Start

At the beginning of the game, it looked like both teams were playing at the same level. Chiefland was on the board first after a free throw attempt by Quay Brodus, which gave the Indians their only lead of the night. Brodus also put up a field goal and Isaiah Woods hit a 3-pointer. At the end of the first quarter, the Indians trailed Hawthorne by just 2 points with an 8-6 score.

Trailing at Halftime

By the end of the half, the Indians trailed 24-15. Hawthorne was able to work its way around the defense, but head coach Adam Boyd thought the offense was what the team needed to improve the most in the second half.

“[We need to] not turn the ball over. [And] it would help if we knocked down a couple open shots, you know we’re struggling from three. From two we’re okay, I think we’re 5-9 from two but 1-7 from three.”

Falling Short in the End

In the end, the Indians could not keep up with Hawthorne’s offense. However, despite the end result, this game saw great performances from some of Chiefland’s players.

Brodus led the Indians in scoring, accounting for 21 of the Indians’ 34 points and two three-pointers in the second half. Austin Adams also hit a three, and Jamie Strong, Austin Berry and Sedrik Moultrie all got on the scoreboard.

Looking Forward

There are still plenty of games to be played for Chiefland this season. They will continue their season tonight at 8 p.m. against rival school Trenton High School. With 12 games left before the start of Districts, the Chiefland Indians still have plenty of time to focus on their weak points and become a competitor in the postseason.

Tags

About Ashtyn Brown

Check Also

Hawthorne basketball team stretches pre-game

Hawthorne Boys Basketball Improves Win Streak to 15 against Chiefland

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Hawthorne boys’ basketball team pulled away in the second …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties