Preview: Eastside Boys Basketball Looks to Maintain Win Streak against Gainesville High

The Eastside Boys Basketball Team is coming off of a thrilling overtime victory against Buchholz, and they look to carry the momentum against their rivals, the Gainesville Hurricanes. Eastside has won an impressive four games in a row, with two of those victories on the road and two on neutral ground. The Rams are undefeated in 2020 and also have a spotless division record.

Must Win for Gainesville

The Hurricanes have gone 1-3 in their last 4 games, and are looking to bounce back against their intracity rivals. With a overall record of 10-6 and a division record of 2-1, Gainesville High is falling behind in a strong district where they currently rank 4th.

Three-Headed Monster

The Eastside Rams are led by senior guard Korin Bradley, who comes into the game averaging 16.8 Points per game, a figure that college programs are beginning to take note of. However, Eastside is far from a one-man show, as juniors Jarveil and Aziel Gainey are having excellent seasons as well. Jarveil averages 15.6 PPG along with 5.7 RPG, two numbers that show his all-around game. Aziel’s 10.3 PPG and 3.0 RPG are a huge boost to the team as well. Overall, these three players all average at least 1 steal per game, showing their two-way abilities.

Location

The game will be played at Sante Fe College, and the tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today, Friday 17th.