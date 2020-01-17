Home / Basketball / Preview: Eastside Boys Basketball Looks to Maintain Win Streak against Gainesville High

Aniruddh Chandrasekhar January 17, 2020 Basketball, Eastside High School, Gainesville High School, High School Sports 56 Views

The Eastside Boys Basketball Team is coming off of a thrilling overtime victory against Buchholz, and they look to carry the momentum against their rivals, the Gainesville Hurricanes. Eastside has won an impressive four games in a row, with two of those victories on the road and two on neutral ground. The Rams are undefeated in 2020 and also have a spotless division record.

Must Win for Gainesville

The Hurricanes have gone 1-3 in their last 4 games, and are looking to bounce back against their intracity rivals. With a overall record of 10-6 and a division record of 2-1, Gainesville High is falling behind in a strong district where they currently rank 4th.

Three-Headed Monster

The Eastside Rams are led by senior guard Korin Bradley, who comes into the game averaging 16.8 Points per game, a figure that college programs are beginning to take note of. However, Eastside is far from a one-man show, as juniors Jarveil and Aziel Gainey are having excellent seasons as well. Jarveil averages 15.6 PPG along with 5.7 RPG, two numbers that show his all-around game. Aziel’s 10.3 PPG and 3.0 RPG are a huge boost to the team as well. Overall, these three players all average at least 1 steal per game, showing their two-way abilities.

Location

The game will be played at Sante Fe College, and the tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today, Friday 17th.

