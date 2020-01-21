Around the SEC men’s hoops

It will be a night of SEC Hoops as eight teams meet at four different locations to settle school rivalries on the court.

Florida at LSU 7 p.m.

Via SEC Network

The Florida Gators are coming off an upset win against SEC opponent Auburn. At the time, Auburn was ranked No. 4 in the country. Florida knocked off the Tigers 69-47 in Gainesville Saturday.

The Gators will face the LSU Tigers at Baton Rouge tonight. LSU currently leads the SEC hoops world. They are undefeated in conference play and are led by senior guard Skylar Mays. He’s averaging 15.9 points a game.

Georgia at Kentucky 7 p.m.

Via ESPN

No. 15 ranked Kentucky is seeking its fifth SEC win of the season as they host Georgia tonight. Calipari’s Wildcats are back at home after a road win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Kentucky survived the Razorback’s efforts at a second-half comeback.

Georgia is 1-3 in the SEC. They fell to Mississippi State 59-91 Saturday. Anthony Edwards leads the Dawgs averaging 23 points per game.

The Wildcats are an 11.5 point favorite over Georgia.

Texas A&M at Missouri 9 p.m.

Via ESPNU

Missouri is coming off a close loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers fell to the Tide 88-74 in the final minutes. Missouri is currently 9-8 overall and 1-4 in the SEC.

The Aggies are also looking to bounce back after a loss. South Carolina beat Texas A&M 81-67 on Saturday. A win against Missouri would certainly help the Aggies, especially if they have any hopes of making a postseason appearance.

Ole Miss at Tennessee 9 p.m.

Via SEC Network

Ole Miss is seeking its first win in conference play and hoping to break their five-game losing streak. The Rebels meet the Tennessee Volunteers in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are coming off a win against in-state rival Vanderbilt. Jordan Bowden, Tennessee guard, broke out of his shooting slump against the Commodores and accounted for 21 points in the Vols 66-45 win Saturday. Bowden is a key player to watch tonight against the Rebels.