Chiefs Championship drought snapped

The year is 1970. Richard Nixon is the President. The highest grossing movie is Love Story. The Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Flash forward to Sunday, January 20. The Kansas City Chiefs are finally back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Here is audio of the final call from the Chiefs 35-24 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Chiefs History

The Chiefs were one of the premier American Football League teams through majority of the teams early history.

From 1960 to 1970, the team won three AFL Championships along with Super bowl IV.

The next two decades however the team only made two playoff appearances in total.

A good snap shot of the Chiefs woes would be drafting of Todd Blackledge over future Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in 1983.

The Chiefs QB now, Patrick Mahomes, is their first who was drafted in the first round since Blackledge.

Patrick Mahomes is the 1st QB drafted by the @Chiefs to start & win a game for the Chiefs since Todd Blackledge in 1987. That ends what was by far the longest such drought in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/eQ6laRcI21 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2018

The Super Bowl Chiefs

The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs were arguably one of the top three teams in the league throughout the course of the season.

The showed that dominance in each of their games this postseason.

Not including the first quarter versus the Houston Texans, the Chiefs outscored their opponents by 52 points.

With dominant wins versus both the Texans (51-31) and the Titans (35-24) this team lead by star Patrick Mahomes.

Here is Mahomes’ 27-yard trot in the AFC Championship to take the lead in the second-half and eventually win the game.

“We’re so explosive and we know that we got everything we need right here.” @Bridgestone | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EeYVZuoM5R — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2020

Social Reaction

Several Kansas City natives, such as Paul Rudd, and even former players have shared their reaction to the Chiefs Super Bowl run.

The Chiefs caused Paul Rudd to live his own meme pic.twitter.com/09kxOh7VqB — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 20, 2020

Joe Montana, former quarterback for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, shared his sentiment for the big game.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1219665278952448000

The Big Game

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 4th in Miami.