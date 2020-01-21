Gators Men’s Basketball hits the road to face undefeated LSU

It is no surprise that in 2019 the Gators and LSU match has been one for the books for both programs. Last season, these two teams met for the first time in February 20, 2019, where the Gators manage to grab the win in Baton Rouge 82-77 in overtime.

Consecutively, the Tigers and Gators met again in Gainesville where the visiting team handed the Gators a loss in overtime, 78-79.

The two SEC powerhouses met for a third time in that season on March 15, 2019, this time challenging for the SEC title. That time out, Florida defeated the LSU with nine seconds left on the clock via Keyontae Johnson who drove to the basket to find Andrew Nembhard at the top of the key. Without hesitation, the then sophomore, shot and scored giving the Gators a 76-73 win and sending LSU home. Florida dominated the series at 2-1 for the 2019 season under the coach Mike White who’s record against the Tigers is 5-2.

Game winner de Andrew Nembhard para que Florida venciera a LSU. pic.twitter.com/gg9b81Tnfe — TIRO LIBRE 🏀 (@tirolibreNBA) March 15, 2019

The Gators( 12-5/4-1 SEC)

The men’s basketball team is coming off two impressive wins against Ole Miss and Auburn. The Gators travel to Baton Rouge looking to extend their win-streak. Coming into this game with his head high is freshman Omar Payne who helped lead his team to a win having one of the best individual performances of the season. Payne lead the the Gators in scoring with 19 points and 11 rebounds setting a carrer high with a perfect shooting performance.

This Tigers(13-4/5-0 SEC)

The Tigers are also enjoying a win-streak at the moment. Winning its last five conference matches, this LSU team is ready to go up against the Gators knowing it won’t be an easy walk in the park. The Tigers, which are coached by Will wade, have five players averaging double figures. Skylar Mays is the leading scorer averaging 15.9 points per game. Behind Mays is Emmitt Williams averaging 13.4 points per contest.

This LSU team looks to protect the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as they have done so throughout the season being 9-1 when playing at home.

LSU is the only undefeated team in SEC play. This game means a lot to both sides and if the Tigers come out on top, they will remain number one in the SEC.

https://twitter.com/LSUBasketball/status/1219689114368262144

Tune in for tip off is at 7 p.m.