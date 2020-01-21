Newberry looks to get back on track

After a three-game losing streak, the Newberry boys basketball team looks to get back on track at home against the Fort White Indians. The Panthers are coming off of a 50-40 loss against Bronson and a brutal two-game road trip. While they possess a 7-10 record overall, Newberry are currently sitting at 3-3 in District 7A play, providing some optimism for their homebound return against a sliding Fort White team.

Huge Opportunity for the Panthers

Before the crushing three-game losing streak, Newberry was sitting at an adequate 7-7 rec0rd looking to get hot towards the backend of their schedule. However, after a 67-58 home loss to Williston High School and a two-game slid on the road, some of that hope seems to have diminished.

Yet, the best way to rebound appears to be a home win against a cross-conference foe. Luckily, the Panthers have that opportunity tonight against the Fort White Indians. Fort White arrives in this contest with a subpar 4-10 record. Thus, this game brings a massive opportunity for the Panthers. A big win against a sinking opponent could be just what coach Patrick Green’s squad needs to salvage their season.

Players to Watch

The backcourt for Newberry has been quite the formidable duo. Junior Steven Nelson and Sophomore Mahki Bostic have been nothing short of invaluable for the Panthers this year. The underclassmen led backcourt leads the team in scoring and are going to be crucial down the stretch if Newberry is going to turn this season around. Respectively, Nelson is averaging 12.8 ppg with Bostic complimenting him at 12.2 ppg.

Additionally, look for Senior wing Jaylen Zullo to make an impact. Zullo may be the most well-rounded player Newberry offers, averaging 11.0 points along with 7.8 rebounds. If the buzzer sounds with a Newberry win tonight, these three players must have a crucial impact.

Game Info

Fort White travels to Newberry to take them on at 7:30 p.m. The game will be covered live on Maxpreps.com, along with a game recap posted shortly after the final buzzer on ESPN Gainesville.