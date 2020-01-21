Home / Basketball / Overtime Thriller: Heat Top Kings 118-113
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Madi Camporese January 21, 2020 Basketball, Miami Heat, NBA 39 Views

The Miami Heat improve to a 30-13 record after topping the Sacramento Kings 118-113 in overtime on Monday.

Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 118-113 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Miami Heat (30-13)

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with a 25 point, seven rebound and six assist performance. Bam Adebayo added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help the Heat cause.

With 1.9 seconds left and Miami facing a rare last  second-loss, Heat guard Goran Dragic threw a perfect lob and Adebayo made the basket to tie the game. This play forced overtime, where the Heat were able to pull out the win in front of 19,600 fans in Miami.

The Heat’s next game is set for this Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m.

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Sacramento Kings (15-28)

The Kings grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and outscored the Heat 25-8 in second chance points despite shooting 41.9 percent from the field. It was Miami’s fourth quarter effort that forced the game into overtime and eventually into a loss for Sacramento. This loss puts the Kings on a five-game losing streak.

Nemanja Bjelica’s 22 points, six boards and three assists for the Kings led the way. Marvin Bagley had 15 points, 15 boards and two assists while guard De’Aaron Fox posted 14 points while dishing out eight assists.

The King’s next game is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. versus the Detroit Pistons.

Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) reacts after committing a personal foul during overtime in an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 118-113 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

