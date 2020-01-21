Overtime Thriller: Heat Top Kings 118-113

The Miami Heat improve to a 30-13 record after topping the Sacramento Kings 118-113 in overtime on Monday.

The Miami Heat (30-13)

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with a 25 point, seven rebound and six assist performance. Bam Adebayo added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help the Heat cause.

With 1.9 seconds left and Miami facing a rare last second-loss, Heat guard Goran Dragic threw a perfect lob and Adebayo made the basket to tie the game. This play forced overtime, where the Heat were able to pull out the win in front of 19,600 fans in Miami.

The Heat’s next game is set for this Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m.

The Sacramento Kings (15-28)

The Kings grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and outscored the Heat 25-8 in second chance points despite shooting 41.9 percent from the field. It was Miami’s fourth quarter effort that forced the game into overtime and eventually into a loss for Sacramento. This loss puts the Kings on a five-game losing streak.

Nemanja Bjelica’s 22 points, six boards and three assists for the Kings led the way. Marvin Bagley had 15 points, 15 boards and two assists while guard De’Aaron Fox posted 14 points while dishing out eight assists.

The King’s next game is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. versus the Detroit Pistons.