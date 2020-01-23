Senior Bowl takes place this weekend

On Saturday, some of the top college football players in the country will be playing together in one final game. It’s the Senior Bowl, where the all-stars during the season showcase their talents for fans around the country. What’s more, it highlights top talent ahead of the NFL Draft. The game will be coached by NFL coaches, whose teams didn’t make it into the postseason. So this year, it’s Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions coaching staff and the Cincinnati Bengals staff, led by head coach Zac Taylor.

Senior Talent

It’s clear there is going to be no shortage of talent on the field come Saturday. On the South team, a few former Gators will be participating: Jabari Zuniga, Jonathan Greenard, Lamical Perine and Van Jefferson will be suiting up and showcasing their skills. Below, you can see Jefferson taking time on his footwork during practice.

#Gators WR Van Jefferson already putting that elite footwork to work at the #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/z1vmAu2RSU — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 21, 2020

There’s talent like this across both teams. Both Patricia and Taylor have said how great it is to work with all the players before they go of into their professional football careers.

Patricia went on to talk about what coaching this game means to him.

Highly-touted quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert will be taking to the field. And even though kick off isn’t until Saturday, they are impressing a number of coaches. Besides Patricia and Taylor, veteran coaches like Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have been seen at practices this week. After the first day of practices, Herbert was the highest-graded player.

Justin Herbert: Highest-graded offensive player on day one of Senior Bowl practice pic.twitter.com/hkLVWkjLh5 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 22, 2020

During his season with the Oregon Ducks, he threw for nearly 3,500 yards and tallied 32 touchdowns. Standing at six feet, six inches, it’s no secret he’ll be taken high in the draft. Taylor talked about why he’s excited to work not just with Herbert, but with the other quarterbacks as well.

For college football fans, this game showcases some of the top talent across the country. This year’s game will take place in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., and will be aired on the NFL Network.