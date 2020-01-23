St. Francis Boys Basketball Defeats Trinity Catholic 68-55

The St. Francis Wolves grabbed a victory against Trinity Catholic Celtics after a competitive matchup between the two teams. The win put St. Francis at 11-7 while leaving Trinity Catholic at 5-13.

Off to a Slow Start

During the first quarter, both teams were playing a pretty even game. It wasn’t until the second quarter that Wolves player Omar Brown gave his team some momentum with a score to go up 26-24. This left the Celtics trailing behind 37-31 at the end of the second quarter. Miguel Yepez put up 10 points in the second quarter to lead the Wolves in the right direction.

Big run to start the quarter for the Wolves, and this fast break bucket from Omar Brown gives them a 26-24 lead with six minutes to go in the half @ESPNGainesville @sfcawolves pic.twitter.com/SefZ0rJwp3 — Michael Hull (@HullHullm19) January 23, 2020

Back in the Game

In the third quarter, the Wolves maintained their lead over the Celtics while showing their team strengths. Nathaniel Duran hit a three-pointer to extend the lead to double-digits over the Celtics. Duran was the game’s leading scorer with a total of 25 points. At the end of the third quarter, the Celtics trailed St. Francis 51-39.

Highlight of the third quarter: Nathaniel Duran hits a three from the top of the key to put the Wolves up double digits @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/bfCPkACtWe — Michael Hull (@HullHullm19) January 23, 2020

In the End

By the fourth quarter, Trinity Catholic tried their best to catch up but fell short when the Wolves took the victory 68-55.

Saint Francis Catholic’s next game will be against Redeemer Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020 at Redeemer Christian High School. Winning this next game would put the team on a four-game winning streak. If they keep playing like this and winning, they can earn themselves a spot at districts.