Arkansas Hosts TCU in SEC/BIG12 Challenge

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-4) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (13-5) tomorrow at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

Big Weekend for the SEC

Conference bragging rights will be on the line in the SEC/BIG12 Challenge, and Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman is ready for the challenge.

The SEC/BIG12 Challenge has been pretty even the last 3 years. The conferences tied 5-5 in 2017, the SEC won 6-4 in 2018 and last year the BIG12 won 6-4.

Arkansas Hopes to End Losing Streak

Something that new Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is not used it is a losing streak. The former Nevada coach has never lost 3 games in a row, and that will be on the line against TCU on Saturday. Musselman, however, is confident that his team has what it takes to stop the losing skid.

Fixing the Struggles on Offense

During Arkansas’ two-game losing streak, the Razorbacks have not shot the ball well. They have also been outrebounded by a combined 88-60 in their last two losses Coach Musselman put an emphasis on making shots and rebounding this week with his team.

Razorbacks Hope to Continue Home-Court Success

Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena is 10-1 this season, and the Razorbacks are undefeated at home against non-conference teams. TCU comes in after a big home win against Texas Tech for just their fourth road game this year. The Horned Frogs are 1-2 on the road so far this season.

Outlook for the Game

Both teams come in with top-50 defenses in the country, so points will be at a premium. Guard Mason Jones is the leading scorer for Arkansas at 18.3 points per game, while guard Desmond Bane leads TCU with 17.2. Both teams are not among the top rebounding teams in the country, so whoever wins that battle could go a long way in deciding the matchup. Either way, whoever comes out on top is going to have a big win on their resume going into March.