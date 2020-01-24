Florida Gators Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving to Face Auburn

The top-10 Gators men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams take on the Auburn Tigers for their Senior Day meet.

The Final Home Dual

The No.9 men’s swimming & diving team is set to face the No. 23 ranked Auburn Tigers for their Senior Day match-up on Jan. 25 inside the O’Connell Center Natatorium. Meanwhile, the No.8 women’s swimming & diving team will face off against the No.14 ranked Auburn Tigers for their Senior Day dual taking place on Jan. 25 at 11 A.M. ET inside the O’Connell Center Natatorium. The Florida Gators have beaten Auburn on the football field and basketball court this season, so both teams look to add defeating the Tigers in the pool to the Gators’ resume.

“We walked in as strangers and are leaving as a 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒚.” Senior Day ➡️ 24 hours ‼️#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/FNGaDs3SjM — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 24, 2020

Pre-Meet Notes for Men’s

On the men’s side, the Gators (6-1) will honor 11 seniors and their families to thank them for the hard work they’ve put in over the course of their collegiate swimming and diving careers with the Gators. In addition, halfway through the meet, the Florida will recognize the 2010 women’s national championship team. This will be the final home meet in the O’Dome for Florida’s swimmers and divers in dual meet competition. Florida came out on top versus their in-state rivals in the Sunshine Showdown against FSU, swimming their way to a 188-107 victory.

Sophomore standout Robert Finke leads the SEC with a 1,650 freestyle, putting him ahead by by four full seconds. Finke places as the sixth-fastest time in the NCAA during the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, first-year sensation Eric Friese leads all freshman in the 50-meter freestyle, and 100-meter fly.

SEC Network is heading to Gainesville for our Senior Meet on Saturday 📺#GoGators 🐊https://t.co/7QPLWRAe7s — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 19, 2020

Pre-Meet Notes for Women’s

As for the women’s team, the squad will recognize 13 seniors for their achievements over the years as a swimmer and diver at Florida. At the second break during their meet, the lady Gators will also honor the 2010 women’s national championship team. The undefeated Gators (10-0) will be heading into their last home dual meet of the season. UF prevailed in their last dual meet that occurred on Nov. 8, 2019 in the Sunshine Showdown against Florida State, earning a 195-104 win over their rivals.

Sophomore phenomenon Leah Braswell is among the top-five fastest times in the SEC for numerous events. Braswell owns three of the top-five fastest times, including the fastest 1,650 time in the NCAA. Additionally, star talents Ashley McCool (Junior) and Brooke Madden (Senior) hold top-five dives in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events.

The 2010 women’s national championship team will be back in Gainesville this weekend 🏆 At NCAA’s, 12 Gators earned 36 All-American honors, took home two national titles & shattered five Florida records The team will be recognized during Saturday’s meet #GatorsAlways 🐊 pic.twitter.com/rzz9jZsCRk — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 21, 2020

You can catch the Gators’ men and women’s swimming and diving teams compete against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the O’Connell Center Natatorium at 11 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.