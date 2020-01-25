Eastside Boys Basketball Takes On Top-Ranked Hawthorne

The Eastside Rams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in a home game against Hawthorne. At 11-7 and 2-0 in the district, a win against the Hawthorne Hornets will definitely be a huge boost, as they boast a record of 17-2 and are among the favorites to hoist the Class 1A State Title.

Tough Competition

The Hawthorne Hornets are rolling, which is evidenced by their 16-1 record in their last 17 games. They are led by junior guard Torey Buie, who is averaging an eye-raising 17.4 points per game. Furthermore, his well-rounded game is showcased by his 1.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds as well. In a recent close loss against North Florida Educational Institute, he put up 23 points on an efficient 57% shooting. The Hornets are no slouches on the glass either, as senior forward Donovan Wright averages nearly 8 rebounds a game. Indubitably, stopping these two will definitely be a priority for Coach Herman Williams and the Rams.

Must-Win

The Rams come into this game 1-2 in the last week, a figure that was boosted by a blowout road win against Newberry HS. They were led by senior KJ Bradley and junior Jarveil Gainey, who scored 22 and 21, respectively. They will hope to keep up their recent form in a game that would definitely be a tone-setter for the rest of the season.

The Eastside Rams come into the Newberry Panthers’ gym and earn a 69-43 road win. K.J. Bradley led all with 22 points, while Jarvy Gainey followed with 21.#RAWE 🌋 pic.twitter.com/huQG6gnqkF — Reaching Athletes With Education (@RAWE_RECRUITS) January 25, 2020

Location

Tip-Off is scheduled for 7:30 today, January 25th at Eastside High School.