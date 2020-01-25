Preview: Hawthorne Boys Basketball Looks To Increase Win Streak Against Eastside High School

The Hawthorne Hornets boys basketball team is coming off a dominating performance against the Bronson Eagles last Tuesday, defeating them by 28 points. The Hornets look to continue that dominants against the Eastside Rams. Eastside won their previous game against the Newberry Panthers, pushing their record to 11-7 on the season. The Hornets are looking to improve their record to 18-2 in today’s matchup as they head into their rivalry game against P.K. Yonge next Thursday, Jan 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Preparing for a deep postseason run

The hornets are sitting at 17-2 with a .895 win percentage this season. They are 7-0 in (1A District 7) and have a road record of 6-1 this season as well as a 6-1 home record. Hawthorne has three games remaining in the season and looks to finish the season out strong and gain momentum leading into the postseason.

Players to watch

Torey Buie, Hawthorne

Buie is a 6’2 guard averaging 17.4 points per game. He has been the leading scorer for his team this season. In his last game against North Florida Educational Institute Trojans, Buie scored a season-high 23 points in their one-point loss to the Trojans last Monday. Buie has scored in double digits all season except for one game against Newberry, which he only scored 8 points. The hornets should look to get the ball into their guard’s hands early to pull off the victory against the Rams.

Donavan Wright, Hawthorne

Wright is a 6’5 senior forward, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game. He had 6 rebounds in their win over the Bronson Eagles and led the team in scoring with 11 points last Tuesday. Wright has had three double-doubles this season and could add another in today’s matchup against the Eastside Rams. The hornets will need their 6’5 forward to crash the boards early on the offensive and defenses side to set the tone for the game.

Korin Bradley, Eastside

Bradley is a 6’1 senior guard averaging 17.7 points per game. In his game against the Santa Fe Raiders, he had a double-double with a season-high of 28 points and 10 rebounds. He also had a season-high of 4 steals in their win against Buchholz Bobcats and averaging 1.3 steals per game. The Hornets will have a tough matchup today going against Bradley, who is a well-rounded guard that contributes to more than one area in the team stats sheet.

Jarveil Gainey, Eastside

Gainey is a 6’2 Junior guard averaging 15.2 points per game and 5.o rebounds per game. He has scored in double-digits in his last four games played. Gainey contributes significantly to the defensive boards for his team. He had a season-high of 3 blocks in his game against the Buchholz Bobcats. The Hornets will have to stay focus on offensive and defensive in order to slow down Gainey in today’s matchup.

Location

The game is scheduled to tip-off today at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 and will take place at Eastside High School.