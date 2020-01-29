Heat Drop Home Game to Celtics

The Miami Heat dropped just their third home game of the season last night to the Boston Celtics, 109-101.

After starting the season 11-1 at home, the Heat have now lost two of their last five home match ups. The Heat closed the gap multiple times in the second half, but every time they got close, Boston had an answer for them and pushed ahead.

How it Happened

Before last night, the Eastern Conference had gone 0-13 in Miami. Now the Celtics are just one of three teams to bring down the Heat at home this season.

They also were able to hold Miami to 37% shooting, a season-worst at home and the third-worst effort in 47 Heat games this season.

The Celtics took control of the game early and outscored the Heat 15-0 from the three point line in the first quarter. This helped Boston get their footing and give them some breathing room with as much as a 12 point lead in the first quarter.

And once they got it, Boston pretty much held their lead for the remainder of the game, minus just a few times in the second quarter.

Gordon Hayward put up 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jaylen Brown added 25 points for the Celtics. Kemba Walker added 16 points and eight assists, while Daniel Theis put another 10 points up for Boston.

Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points and Jimmy Butler scored 20. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Duncan Robinson scored 12 points for the Heat.

Kobe Bryant

The tributes to Kobe Bryant and those that lost their lives in the helicopter crash on Sunday continued at the game as well. Sneakers were worn to honor Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The Heat also displayed Bryant’s numbers, 8 and 24, on an electronic sign attached to the basket stanchions.

What’s Next

The Heat have a bit of a break to regroup before heading on the road this Saturday to face off against the Orlando Magic.