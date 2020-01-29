Mahomes, Chiefs ready for Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIV is just four days away as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set and ready to go to Miami.

Points, points and more points!

Since starting for Kansas, Mahomes has made his mark on the NFL shattering league and team records. He is a transcendent talent that will be displayed on the biggest of stages. Despite the pressure, the young gunslinger is ready.

Since their week 12 bye, the Chiefs offense has been on a roll. They’ve averaged over 32 points in that span including 42 unanswered against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round and 35 on a tough Tennessee Titans defense.

If there is any team that is going to challenge Patrick Mahomes, it’s the San Francisco 49ers. They are number one in total defense allowing just 250 yards a game. Their combination of speed and power rushers to go along with a talented secondary, that could be trouble for Mahomes. Still, he is confident about his ability to get it done but respects what the 49ers have done this season.

Offensive Schemes

As good as San Francisco’s defense has been, there offense has been equally impressive. They’re the number one rushing team in the NFL averaging over 230 rush yards a game, that’s 50 more than the second best team. Raheem Mostert was the leader in their conference championship win rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, air raid the ball. Mahomes’ unique ability of size, speed and arm strength allow for Andy Reid’s scheme to thrive. With everything else he’s accomplished, the 61-year-old head coach is just missing a ring on his resume.

Need for Speed

This game will be fast. Not necessarily the pace of the game but the players. This Super Bowl matchup sees speed on both teams on both sides of the ball. Whether it’s the Chiefs’ Frank Clark or the Niners’ Richard Sherman; or Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill and San Fran’s Deebo Samuel.

Speed will be displayed throughout the entire game by both teams. It’s only a matter of time until we see who wants it more.

Will San Francisco’s pass rush get home quick enough? Will Mahomes be able to scramble out the pocket? Is Tyreek Hill going to break one loose? These are all speed related questions that could define the outcome of the game. The only thing we do know, everything will answer itself this Sunday.