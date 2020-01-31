Florida Pitcher Tommy Mace Hopes for a Better Season on the Mound

The Florida Gator baseball team is looking to stay positive in hopes of a better season this year. One player, in particular, is starting pitcher Tommy Mace. He started his baseball career as a pitcher for Sunlake High school before making his way to UF. During his final year at Sunlake, he was ranked the 15th overall player in all of Florida, as well fifth for right-handed pitchers in the state. He was even an MLB draft pick for the Cincinnati Reds hot off his senior season but chose to commit to Florida.

Gator’s 2018 Season

The 2018 season was one of success for the Gators. Overall, they were 49-21 and even made it to Omaha for the College World Series.

The #RoadToOmaha is still alive in Gainesville! pic.twitter.com/SJBH1384eZ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 5, 2018

However, they fell short in the semifinals against Arkansas. This was Mace’s first season, where he served as a powerhouse for the team. He pitched in 26 games and started six of them, earning a 4.16 ERA in 62.2 innings pitched. As a freshman, he hit a career-high by pitching seven innings at the SEC Tournament against LSU, only allowing one earned run.

2019 Season

Last season was a downer for many Florida Baseball fans. They were taken out of the running for Super Regionals with their NCAA Regional loss against Dallas Baptist University. This broke their streak of four consecutive College World Series appearances. They ended the 2019 season 34-26, which is the most losses they’ve received since 2013. The teams usually strong pitching game was at an SEC low. They were second to worst via the SEC rankings, finishing with a 5.37 ERA.

The team and fans have hope for the up and coming 2020 season, especially with regards to the mound. The two starter spots this season will be filled by Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich.

2020 Season Thoughts with Mace

Mace explains that as a Junior he has found a new role as a leader on and off the field.

He highlights the importance of his past experiences in shaping his performance on the mound.

Mace discusses how he improved from last season.

The Florida Gators are starting their season ranked fourth via the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25. The regular season baseball opener is set for Feb. 14 at McKethan Stadium.