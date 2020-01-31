Garrett Milchin looks for comeback

It’s been two-and-a-half years since Garrett Milchin has played baseball for the Florida Gators. But after multiple elbow surgeries, he will finally try to make a comeback.

History

The red-shirt sophomore from Windermere appeared in 19 games during his freshmen season. He made two starts and finished with a 4-2 record with one save.

The last pitch Milchin threw was in the 2017 College World Series when he felt something pop in his shoulder.

After the pitch, Milchin underwent Tommy John surgery that prematurely ended his 2018 season. He ended up having the same surgery again, which sidelined him for the 2019 season, too.

Tommy John surgery is used to repair a torn ligament, the ulnar collateral ligament, in the elbow. It usually takes a year or longer for an athlete to heal from this type of surgery.

RS JR pitcher/infielder Garrett Milchin dealt with injuries during his #Gators career. Many players go pro after 3 years. He’s entering his 4th and graduated in Dec. with an economics degree. “My parents said keep your eye on that degree because that paper is a life changer.” pic.twitter.com/h59dUzTiu2 — Cierra Clark (@CierraClark_) January 30, 2020

Fast forward to 2020. The pitcher will hopefully try to make a comeback this season.

The Florida Gator baseball team’s season starts on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, when they take on Marshall at home. As Milchin gets ready for his first season back from injury, he talked about how he has impacted the team off the diamond.

The redshirt sophomore’s mentality is still helping his team win, even through this difficult time.

Through the challenges, Milchin’s parents reminded him to focus on his goals.

Stats

Some of the 6’5 pitcher’s highlights included being a key member of the bullpen during SEC play and a stretch of nine-straight scoreless appearances in the middle of a season.

He also had a 3.29 ERA, 1 home run and 18 strikeouts.

Milchin was also drafted in the 39th round by the Detroit Tigers in the 2016 MLB first-year player draft.

Milchin has been through intense rehab and work to try to get back to where he was. Though there is no time table for Milchin’s return, his shoulder is still improving day by day.

Milchin is ready for his comeback.