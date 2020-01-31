No.2 Gator Gymnastics face off with No.12 Wildcats

The two remaining undefeated teams in SEC play will face off in Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. The No. 2 Florida Gators head to take on the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats.

Last year the Gators stunned the Wildcats at home to bring their season to a 3-0 start. No. 3 Florida put up a season-high team total of 197.675, for a final score that was an entire point over No. 17 Kentucky’s 196.650, also a season-high. The orange and blue secured the win with a stellar performance on the floor. Just like bars, their floor total score would only account for scores above 9.9.

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats are currently 7-0 at home.

This record dates back to 2019 and includes their five home meets this year. They are 5-1 overall and are undefeated in the SEC after wins versus Missouri (196.525-195.50), Arkansas (196.750-196.650) and at the Kentucky quad (196.375).

Kentucky’s only loss this season was at Utah, where they fell 195.350-196.425.

Senior Mollie Korth set Kentucky’s season-high all-around of 39.625 to claim wins versus Missouri and at Arkansas. She also claimed the SEC Gymnast of the Week award on Week 1.

No.2 Florida Gators

Florida scored the nation’s top total of 2020 with a 198.375 – 197.775 win over No. 8 LSU. That total stands No. 3 all-time for the Gator program.

Florida’s win over LSU was fueled by big scores in a sold-out Exactech Arena sitting 9,332.

Gator sophomore Trinity Thomas’ 10.0 on uneven bars was her first of her collegiate career. This score helped her earn the nation’s top overall score of 2020- 39.775, which helped her land SEC gymnast of the week honors. It also landed her the number one spot on Sports Center Top 10.

The Gators are 3-0 on the season after wins versus Arkansas (197.35-194.40), Missouri (196.85-195.60) and LSU (198.375-197.775).

Meet Time

This SEC showdown will be taking place tonight at 7 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.