Preview: Eastside Boys Basketball Goes Against An Equally Matched Team, Santa Fe High School

The Eastside boy’s basketball team is looking to continue its three game win streak against Santa Fe High School.

A Rundown

Eastside has a 4-1 record when playing at home while Santa Fe has a 2-1 record when playing away. Eastside has recently beaten Hawthorne 43 – 38 making their regular season record 13 – 7. Santa Fe won its last game against Saint Francis Catholic 79 – 46. Santa Fe’s regular season record is 13 – 8 and the Raiders are on a five game win streak. Eastside is ranked 24 in their state division while Santa Fe is ranked 22.

Who’s in The Hot Seat? (Eastside)

Jarveil Gainey is a junior who is 6’2″ and 160 pounds who plays both the point guard and shooting guard position. Gainey is also displaying phenomenal numbers as he puts up 15.1 points, 2.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per contest. In his last game, Gainey scored 21 points.

Korin Bradley is a senior who is 6’1″175 pounds and plays both guard positions as well. Bradley is the team’s main shooter as he is averaging 18.6 points per game. In the last game, Bradley scored an impressive 27 points.

Location

The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m, Thursday 29th. The game will be played at Eastside High School.