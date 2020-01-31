Richard Sherman returns to the NFL’s biggest stage

Many NFL players endure long careers and never get the gift of playing for the Lombardi Trophy. But, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is breaking will break the norm by playing in his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Only this time, he’s playing for a different team.

Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for all the marbles in Super Bowl LIV.

Sherman’s Story

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Richard Sherman in 2011. He played in Seattle for seven years, where he made it to Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. In a game that was decided by one of the most infamous goal-line stands in NFL history, New England prevailed.

That year, Sherman led a stifling defense, nicknamed the “Legion of Boom,” but it wasn’t enough to win them a Lombardi Trophy. Following the 2017-2018 regular season, Sherman signed with the 49ers on a 3-year, $39 million deal, giving them instant Super Bowl potential.

“Minor setback for major comeback! That’s my favorite.”-Kendrick https://t.co/6lL9i5NRfa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020

Rise to the Top

The pieces finally came together for San Francisco this year. With head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a fully healthy Jimmy Garoppolo and a stacked defense featuring Richard Sherman, the 49ers couldn’t lose. They won their first eight games and went on to finish the regular season 13-3.

A couple of things have changed for Sherman since Super Bowl XLIX, but the appreciation for the opportunity remains the same.

Sherman, now 31 years old, will silence any and all doubters that say he’s lost any of his dominance. And while he relishes his past with the Seahawks and the opportunity he got there, he’s only looking ahead now.

Only One Can Prevail

Sherman has proven that he has the ability to make plays and win games when it matters the most in the playoffs. He’s appeared in 14 playoff games, in which his teams have gone a combined 10-4. Arguably more important, he’s notched two interceptions in the 49ers lead up to the super bowl, against Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

However, it is safe to say that the Packers and Vikings pale in comparison to what the Chiefs have been able to do offensively this year. Against the Texans, the Chief’s overcame a 24-point deficit and then some, eventually stomping Houston, 51-31. In the AFC Championship game against the Titans, Mahomes popped off a 27-yard touchdown run.

Even still, Sherman believes the Chiefs are just like other offenses he’s faced.

The 49ers cornerback will most likely be matched up with Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill all game. Hill, a.k.a “the Cheetah,” is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, players in the NFL. Mahomes also has tight end Travis Kelce and shifty running back Damien Williams to throw to. Needless to say, San Francisco’s defense will have their hands full.

Just when we thought Tyreek Hill was going to call out

Richard Sherman, he switches it up and praises the 49ers cornerback instead. pic.twitter.com/g133tPVNDd — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2020

The world will stand still as these two teams do battle Sunday night. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night and the game will air on FOX.