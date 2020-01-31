Trenton Tigers Blow Out Oak Hall Eagles 59-26 in Boy’s Hoops

The Oak Hall Eagles (13-7) fell to the Trenton Tigers (16-7) at home Thursday night 59-26 after a game that was decided before half. It was the Eagles’ second loss to the Tigers in the past week as they fell to Trenton last Friday in a close one.

Rough Start

Trenton raced out to a 10-0 lead resulting from several Oak Hall turnovers that led to easy transition points. The Tiger’s full-court and half-court press made life difficult for the Eagles as they struggled to score and fell behind early. Trenton guard Jaron Riley hit a big buzzer beater at the end of the first to put the Tigers out in front 24-8.

Oak Hall continued to struggle in the second quarter only scoring three points in the period. The only player with a field goal in the half for Oak Hall was forward Kyle Pollock who had a team high nine points.

Trenton led Oak Hall by 24 at the halftime with a score of 35-11.

Second Half

Oak Hall came out with more fight to start the third quarter as the team played nose-to-belly defense and got some of their shots to fall. The quarter was low scoring with a total 17 points scored between the two squads.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the game was out of hand as Trenton held a 27-point lead. The Tigers and the Eagles both played their benches as the game was already out of reach.

Trenton defeated Oak Hall by a final score of 59-26 on what ended up being a rough night for the Eagles.

Takeaway

Tyler Perry’s huge first quarter in which he scored 10 of his game-high 14 points set the Tigers on fire to start the game and they never slowed down. Similarly, Jaron Riley’s buzzer beater to put the Tigers up by 16 at the end of the first quarter sucked life out of the Eagles for the rest of the night. Trenton’s defense made a big difference creating 10 steals on the night, many of which led to fast break points.

Oak Hall’s struggles stemmed from the team’s poor shooting performance and their inability to stop any lineup that Trenton put on the court. One bright spot for Oak Hall was Kyle Pollock’s 13 points on the night.

Oak Hall will travel to Valdosta, Georgia for their next match up against Georgia Christian on Friday night.