49ers Mourn The Super Bowl LIV

iThe Kansas City Chief’s defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31-20 in the 54th Super Bowl. The Chiefs were able to take home the NFL championship win for the first time in 50 years. The 49ers lost the opportunity to achieve their sixth Super Bowl title which would have tied them with the Patriots and Steelers records.

The 49ers were able to get on the board first with a field goal in the first quarter, but the Chiefs soon responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive and ended the first quarter at Chief 7 and 49ers 3. The second quarter started in the Chiefs favor when 49ers’ quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, threw an interception that put the Chiefs in a position for a field goal that brought the score to 10-3. Although, the 49ers were able to respond before the ending of the first half by a passing touchdown to Kyle Juszczyk which tied the score 10-10.

The third quarter was good for the 49ers and gave them high hopes when they were able to score twice. With a field goal from Robbie Gould and a touchdown by Raheem Mostert, the 49ers held the score at 20-10. The devastation would come in the 4th quarter for the 49ers. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill which put them in position for a touchdown. Then, an additional quick touchdown scored by Damien Williams would put the Chiefs on top. The nail in the coffin came when Williams was able to run a 38-yard touchdown after a turnover. The Chiefs were victorious.

Post-Season Fuel

49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo explained how he feels the weight of the loss. Garoppolo stressed that this game meant so much to many of them, “We’re a young team and we have a very bright future. We have to take this in stride and remember this feeling and let fuel us in the off-season.”

Garoppolo also expressed his emotions towards his teammates. “It sucks losing it for a guy. Especially for Joe. This whole team is incredible and unlike any team I’ve been apart of. I wouldn’t trade any of those guys for anything,” said Garoppolo. Joe Staley, 49ers offensive tackle, also bared his emotions during interviews. “I’m trying to answer questions and I am sorry that I’m not,” included Staley.

Taking the Time to Mourn and Move Forward

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “We’re just hurting. I mean guys have put it all out there and they’ve done it all year, from the first game to the last.

It’s a real close team. Everyone’s disappointed and they should be. I wouldn’t expect anything different when these guys put their hearts into this season and came up one game short. I am extremely proud of us but this is going to take some time to get over.”

After a disappointing loss, the 49ers are returning to the San Francisco Bay Area to lick their wounds and fans will place their hopes into the next season.