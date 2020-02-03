Andy Reid Gets His Time

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a standard line whenever he starts a press conference. He steps up to the podium, looks around the room, and says, “Time’s yours.”

He’s a humble man. Following the game, he focused on the team. This win was their achievement, he said.

Though he downplayed his first Super Bowl victory, its significance is undeniable. He’s been a head coach for 21 years, recorded 20 playoff appearances and coached in nine conference championship games. Despite all of his experience, the Lombardi Trophy remained elusive.

Yet it wasn’t for lack of trying. In 2005, he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the title game. He battled Tom Brady and the Patriots but came up just short, losing 24-21. Then, 14 seasons would pass before he reached the game again. Last year, he was close, but a heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship to none other than Tom Brady kept him out of the game again.

This year, however, was different. They went 12-4 in the regular season before embarking on a historic postseason run. Though they trailed by double digits in each of their postseason games, they were not going away. They fought and won back each game by more than ten points.

Their final test came from San Fransisco, the 13-3 NFC champion whose season was a far cry from their 4-12 record the year earlier. As they had throughout the postseason run, the Chiefs had to mount a comeback. They scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes to pull away from the 49ers and secure a 31-20 win.

The result? Andy Reid finally had what remained out of reach for so long.

Yet it didn’t matter, he insisted.

He downplayed it, and the humble man began a humble celebration. He ate a cheeseburger and celebrated with his wife.

Andy Reid had one thing on his mind after winning the Super Bowl 😆🍔 pic.twitter.com/G1rciYn7xO — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2020

When he took the podium for that postgame press conference, he probably stepped up to the podium, looked around the room, and uttered his standard line. But though he may deny it, everyone in the room– and around the country–knows the truth:

After 21 years, 20 playoff appearances, and nine conference championships, the time was finally his.