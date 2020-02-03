Kansas City Wins Super Bowl LIV in Comeback Fashion

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the title of Super Bowl Champions for the first time in fifty years on Sunday night.

The Chiefs 31-20 victory is credited to a fourth-quarter comeback led by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Super Bowl MVP threw for two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter, to push the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, the comeback victory earned Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid, the first Super Bowl victory of their careers.

Kansas City Comeback Kings

The first half of Super Bowl LIV showcased a score for score showdown between the Chiefs and the 49ers. At halftime, the teams entered the locker room tied at 10-10.

In the third quarter, San Francisco took a convincing 20-10 lead.

With over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, San Francisco held a 10 point lead and a 95.3 percent win probability.

The San Francisco momentum quickly faded late in the fourth quarter. Moreover, a touchdown from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce slashed the 49ers lead to three.

As a result, Mahomes and the Chiefs continued the comeback with a five-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams. Williams’ touchdown gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead.

In the end, Williams secured the Chiefs’ victory with a 38-yard touchdown run.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ended the night with 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Andy Reid Wins First Bowl

After 21 years as a head coach, Andy Reid earned his first Super Bowl title. The decorated coach has checked off almost every postseason accomplishment possible.

Furthermore, Reid spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Chiefs in 2013.

In his seven seasons with the Chiefs, his team has made six playoff appearances. Furthermore, the span includes four divisional appearances, two conference championship appearances and a Super Bowl victory.

Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Kansas City officials announced Sunday night the parade for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, the celebration will include a victory rally at the conclusion of the parade.