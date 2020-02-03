St. Francis Boys Basketball Looks to Upset Red Hot Windermere

The St. Francis Catholic Academy Wolves will battle at home against the Windermere Prep Lakers on Tuesday night. St. Francis is currently sitting at 14-9, but are undefeated (5-0) in their district. The Lakers will come into town at 21-3 and are ranked in the top 40 in the state.

Underdogs

The Lakers are going to enter this game as heavy favorites, and for good reason. They have won eight straight games, with their last loss coming at the last minute in overtime. They are averaging 69 points per game and are shooting 49 percent from the floor. St. Francis, meanwhile, is hitting just 41 percent of their shots, averaging 58 points per contest. Just basing off the stat sheet, it is clear that the Wolves are going to be major underdogs on Tuesday night. However, they have the ability to expose some of Windermere’s weaknesses. The Lakers are averaging 14.4 turnovers a game, while the Wolves snag nearly ten steals per game. If St. Francis can force Windermere to turn the ball over and take advantage of those turnovers then the underdogs will come out on top.

Players to Watch

St. Francis- Nathaniel Duran

Duran is a senior and one of the leaders on the St. Francis squad. He is 6’1 and is a threat to go off at any moment. Duran averages 11 points per game but has had games this season where he has gone for 20 plus points. He is a good shooter, hitting 59 percent of his shots this season, but only makes 33 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. If Duran can hit a few threes and get hot as he did against Trinity Catholic a few weeks ago, then watch out.

Highlight of the third quarter: Nathaniel Duran hits a three from the top of the key to put the Wolves up double digits @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/bfCPkACtWe — Michael Hull (@HullHullm19) January 23, 2020

Windermere- Fanbo Zeng

Zeng is only a sophomore but is 6’9 and an absolute game-changer on both ends of the floor. He is averaging nearly 17 points a game to go along with 7.4 rebounds per contest. On the defensive side, Zeng uses his length very effectively, averaging 2.5 blocks per game. If the Wolves have any chance against the Lakers, they have to contain Zeng. Otherwise, things could get ugly very quickly.

Fanbo Zeng is home in China but basketball never stops! @Fanbo15340588 #repWPS pic.twitter.com/58OXwLywgU — Windermere Prep Basketball (@LakersHoops_WPS) July 31, 2019

Time and Place

The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Academy.