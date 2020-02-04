Home / Basketball / Jimmy Butler Inspires Miami Heat to 137-106 Win Over The 76ers
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jimmy Butler Inspires Miami Heat to 137-106 Win Over The 76ers

Madi Camporese February 4, 2020 Basketball, Miami Heat, NBA 37 Views

American Airlines Arena was rocking Monday night after the Miami Heat delivered a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 137-106.

The Heat have now won 10 of their last 11 matchups with the 76ers.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 137-106. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat (34-15)

The Miami Heat completely dismantled the 76ers thanks to an inspired performance from Jimmy Butler. Butler scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists.

Bam Adebayo also had a great night scoring 18, grabbing eight boards and dishing 11 assists.

The Heat improved to 34-15 as they committed a franchise low of only three turnovers last night. They also tied the franchise history (1992) of longest streak shooting 80% from the free-throw line with eight games in a row.

Miami is scheduled for a road trip to face the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers (31-20)

Turnovers absolutely killed the 76ers, as they turned the ball over 14 times. Philadelphia turned the ball over three times in the third quarter and the Heat capitalized on it ending the third up 97-77. Miami continued to extend its lead in the fourth, finishing 137-106.

Ben Simmons called the 76ers “soft” after Monday night’s blowout loss to the Heat, and credited a big part of it to Miami’s physicality.

“We were soft,” said Simmons, who had a game-high four turnovers. “The physicality side of things, we gotta step that up. That comes with experience, also just comes with personality.” -Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks with David Guthrie, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 137-106. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Philadelphia was led by Joel Embiid’s 29 point, 12 rebound and 2 assist performance. Ben Simmons also had a noteworthy night with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

The 76ers next match up will be a road game on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tags

About Madi Camporese

Check Also

Heat Drop Home Game to Celtics

The Miami Heat dropped just their third home game of the season last night to …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties