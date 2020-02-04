Senior Night Looms For The Buchholz Bobcats

At 4-17, it’s safe to say that the season is just about over for the Buchholz Boy’s Basketball team. Disappointing, to say the least, Coach Robert Horodyski’s squad will surely miss the playoffs after a ten-game losing streak plagued the Bobcats in December. However, it’s not time to clean out the locker rooms yet, as there are eight more quarters of basketball to play for this resilient Buchholz team. Thus, Bobcat seniors only have two more games to play in black and gold.

One Last Time

Tonight, the Buchholz Boy’s Basketball senior class takes the court for one last time. Senior night looms over the Bobcats after a crushing 63-50 loss to crosstown rival Gainesville High School. Yet, an even more significant challenge awaits the Bobcats, as 13-10 Santa Fe High School marches into the Bud Seymour Gymnasium. Coach Elliot Harris’ squad isn’t looking to take part in the senior night festivities. Instead, they are looking to move to 14-10, one step closer to the Raiders postseason aspirations.

All Eyes On DeCastro

Senior guard Aryton DeCastro will take the court at Buchholz for the final time tonight. Fittingly, the lethal scorer will need to have a tremendous impact on his senior night. When DeCastro is on, the Bobcats are a different team, shown in the thrilling victory against Newberry last week. While DeCastro’s jersey may be getting framed, his career isn’t yet, and his team will need a big performance to defend their home court one last time.

How To Follow

The Buchholz Bobcats tip-off against the Santa Fe Raiders at 7:30 p.m. at the Bud Seymour Gymnasium, with Senior Night festivities beforehand.

