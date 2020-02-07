Football Season is Back Thanks to the XFL

Football is no longer just a fall sport. The XFL will have its debut game this Saturday at 2 p.m. with Seattle facing DC.

The XFL Basics

The league is backed by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and has a total of eight teams based around the country.

St. Louis BattleHawks

Seattle Dragons

Dallas Renegades

Tampa Bay Vipers

DC Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

New York Guardians

Los Angeles Wildcats

Minicamps began in December for XFL teams. Games will be played in NFL, NCAA, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball facilities. The regular season will consist of 10 games for each team and a four-team playoff scenario on April 19-20. Then, an XFL Championship will take place on April 26.

Key Differences from the NFL

Faster pace

Reduction of time between plays

An eighth official on the field to spot the ball

At least one female on officiating crews

Every #XFL officiating crew will have at least one female member (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/jmBTS0Uc0A — XFL (@xfl2020) January 31, 2020

Two timeouts per half

10-minute halftime

No coin tosses Home team will choose whether to receive or defend at the start of the game

Overtime Each team gets five one-play possessions to score from 5-yard line Will continue playing until someone is eliminated

No extra point kicks

Options after a touchdown Go for one point from 2-yard line Attempt two points from 5-yard line Go for three points from 10-yard line

Replay review modeled after college system

Players in the XFL will bring home a salary on average of $55,000. However, some will make as much as $500,000. The league says 207 of the 416 players on XFL rosters, nearly half the league, had been with an NFL team in the past six months.

Gators in the XFL

Tampa

Mack Brown, RB

Antonio Callaway, WR

DeAndre Goolsby, TE

Martez Ivey, OL

CeCe Jefferson, DE

St. Louis

Matt Jones, RB

Will Hill, S

DC

Matt Elam, S

You can catch the XFL’s first matchup of the season on ABC.