Gators Women’s Lacrosse Ready for Season Opener

The Gators women’s lacrosse team is set to kick-off their season Saturday, Feb. 8 as the 14th-ranked team in the country. The ladies will face the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes for their home opener.

Florida will matchup against nine ranked teams this season: No. 1 Maryland, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 6 Princeton, No. 11 Loyola, No. 13 Stony Brook, No. 15 Navy, No. 22 Dartmouth and No. 25 High Point.

Preseason Accolades

To begin the 2020 season, the Gators were selected to win the AAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship. Additionally, Florida led the conference with five preseason All-AAC layers. Of the five nods, three players were awarded unanimous selections: Grace Haus, Shannon Kavanagh and Cara Trombetta. Florida was the only school to have more than three All-AAC nods in the IWLCA poll.

The accomplishments continued to pour in as Kavanagh and Trombetta both earned Inside Lacrosse Division I Preseason All-America honors.

Three Gators won astounding AAC Preseason awards as well. Grace Haus was named Preseason Attacker of the Year, and Cara Trombetta earned yet another unanimous selection, receiving Preseason Defender of the Year. Shannon Kavanagh was chosen as the unanimous Preseason Midfielder of the Year.

Stats

Florida looks to pick up where they left off in 2019, where they went undefeated in AAC play. Their lethal offense managed to outscore its opponents by 56 goals in five games.

The Gators finished with a 14-7 record and a perfect 5-0 in AAC play. They won the inaugural AAC regular-season championship and tournament championship. Gators won the championship for the ninth-straight regular season, and they won their sixth-straight tournament championship.

Under head coach Amanda O’Leary, Gators lacrosse holds an overall record of 162-43 (.790).

Looking Ahead

You can catch the Gators women’s lacrosse team in action tomorrow at Donald R. Dizney Stadium at noon. The squad looks to take care of business once more by getting their first win of the year versus Colorado in their season opener.