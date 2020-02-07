Home / Bradford High School / Girls Basketball District Playoffs Continue

Sasha Stein February 7, 2020 Bradford High School, Buchholz High School, Eastside High School, Gainesville High School, High School Sports, Oak Hall High School, PK Yonge High School 13 Views

Girls Basketball district playoffs continue.

 District 6-1A

  • #1 Trenton vs #4 Bell

  • #2 Hilliard vs #3 Branford

The Trenton Tigers will take on the Bell Bulldogs, tonight at 6:30. Trenton had a bye week, while Bell is coming off a 62-46 victory against#5 Fort White.

The Hilliard Red Flashes will take on the Branford Buccaneers, tonight at 5. Hilliard had a bye in the first round, while Branford defeated the Union County Tigers, 65-37, to move on.

The winners of the two games will face off tomorrow night at 7 for the district championship.

District 5-4A

  • #1 North Marion vs #5 Eastside

  • #2 Bradford vs #3 Keystone Heights

The North Marion Colts will take on the Eastside Rams tonight at 6.North Marion had a bye week, while Eastside defeated the Dunnellon Tigers, 49-24, to move on to the semi-finals round.

The Bradford Tornadoes also had a bye week, while the Keystone Heights Indians advanced with a win against Santa Fe,54-10.

The two winners will face off for the championship tomorrow at 3 p.m.

District 3-3A

  • #1 Father Lopez vs #2 P.K. Yonge

For the 3-3A district championship, the Father Lopez Green Wave will take on the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave tonight at 7.Father Lopez had a bye in the first round and then defeated the Oak Hall Eagles, 57-26, to advance to the championship.P.K. Yonge also had a bye in the first round and then took the win against the Interlachen Rams, 71-37.

P.K. Yonge head coach Willie Power talked about his team’s mentality and dealing with injury this season.

District 2-6A

  • #2 Tallahassee Leon vs #3 Columbia

  • #1 Lincoln vs Leon/Columbia

The Tallahassee Leon Lions will take on the Columbia Tigers tonight at 6. Leon skipped the first round on a bye, while Columbia handled the Buchholz Bobcats,50-37. The Tallahassee Lincoln Trojans also had a bye in the quarter-finals and then defeated the Gainesville Hurricanes Hurricanes by a forfeit.

The winner of Leon/Columbia will take on the Tallahassee Lincoln Trojans tomorrow night at 7 for the district championship.

