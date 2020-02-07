Girls Basketball district playoffs continue.

District 6-1A

#1 Trenton vs #4 Bell

#2 Hilliard vs #3 Branford

The Trenton Tigers will take on the Bell Bulldogs, tonight at 6:30. Trenton had a bye week, while Bell is coming off a 62-46 victory against#5 Fort White.

The Hilliard Red Flashes will take on the Branford Buccaneers, tonight at 5. Hilliard had a bye in the first round, while Branford defeated the Union County Tigers, 65-37, to move on.

The winners of the two games will face off tomorrow night at 7 for the district championship.

District 5-4A

#1 North Marion vs #5 Eastside

#2 Bradford vs #3 Keystone Heights

The North Marion Colts will take on the Eastside Rams tonight at 6.North Marion had a bye week, while Eastside defeated the Dunnellon Tigers, 49-24, to move on to the semi-finals round.

The Bradford Tornadoes also had a bye week, while the Keystone Heights Indians advanced with a win against Santa Fe,54-10.

The two winners will face off for the championship tomorrow at 3 p.m.

District 3-3A

#1 Father Lopez vs #2 P.K. Yonge

For the 3-3A district championship, the Father Lopez Green Wave will take on the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave tonight at 7.Father Lopez had a bye in the first round and then defeated the Oak Hall Eagles, 57-26, to advance to the championship.P.K. Yonge also had a bye in the first round and then took the win against the Interlachen Rams, 71-37.

P.K. Yonge head coach Willie Power talked about his team’s mentality and dealing with injury this season.

District 2-6A

#2 Tallahassee Leon vs #3 Columbia

#1 Lincoln vs Leon/Columbia

The Tallahassee Leon Lions will take on the Columbia Tigers tonight at 6. Leon skipped the first round on a bye, while Columbia handled the Buchholz Bobcats,50-37. The Tallahassee Lincoln Trojans also had a bye in the quarter-finals and then defeated the Gainesville Hurricanes Hurricanes by a forfeit.

The winner of Leon/Columbia will take on the Tallahassee Lincoln Trojans tomorrow night at 7 for the district championship.