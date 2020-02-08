Eastside takes on Hamilton County in districts tuneup

The Eastside boy’s basketball team will take on the Hamilton County Trojans at home on Saturday; this will be their last game before the start of the 4A District 5 Championships.

Successful Season

It has been a great season for the Rams so far, and they will be looking to keep up the momentum against the Trojans. They come in to the game having won seven games in a row and their record of 17-7 has led to a first-round bye as well as a #1 seed in the tournament. Eastside is coming off a big win against city rival Gainesville High School in a game played at Santa Fe College.

https://twitter.com/RowdyEHSRams/status/1225964144203063297

Matchup

While the season has not gone according to plan for the 7-14 Trojans, they are still seeded #3 in their district playoffs and boast impact players. Junior Jhebari Martin has been a menace on the glass all season with 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Guard Deandre Johnson averages 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds and is a captain as well. Darius Jones has not played as many games, but has shined while averaging 10.8 points a game to go along with a strong defensive game, showcased by his 2.2 steals per game. Without a doubt, the Rams cannot take the Trojans lightly as they too will be looking for a confidence-boosting win.

One Last Ride

This game will definitely be special as it is senior Guard KJ Bradley’s last regular season game, as well as his last home game. Bradley has been tremendous for the Rams all season, leading them in scoring with 18.4 points a game. Coach Herman “Pop” Williams definitely believes that he will have a chance to play for a college next year.

“He’s trying to find what’s gonna fit him…It’s gonna be up to him,” Williams said. Clearly, Bradley is a talented player who is already getting offers. He will be looking to put an exclamation point on a great season against the Trojans.

Coverage

Tip-Off is scheduled for 7:30 pm at Eastside High School.