Home / Basketball / Hawthorne vs P.K. Yonge: A Boy’s Basketball Rivalry Built on Respect

Hawthorne vs P.K. Yonge: A Boy’s Basketball Rivalry Built on Respect

Syltavius Kelley February 8, 2020 Basketball, Hawthorne High School, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School 24 Views

By: Michael Kennedy and Syltavius Kelley

When you think of the best rivalries in sports a few that come to mind are the Celtics vs Lakers, Yankees vs Red Sox, Bears vs Packers, and Gators vs Bulldogs. One thing each of these rivalries has in common is that they’re built off of a pure dislike for each other but perhaps, mutual respect as well.

A rivalry between two small high schools in Alachua County, however, isn’t like most.

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave and Hawthorne Hornets have mutual respect for one another. While the games are always competitive, there’s no deep hatred between the schools.

The two schools are located only 17 miles from one another, which means that the rivalry has been brewing for decades. Although P.K. Yonge’s boys’ basketball head coach Boderick Johnson did not attend either school, he still knows how far back the rivalry reaches.

P.K. and Hawthorne goes way back to like the early to mid-80s, and they were some battles,” he said. “Definitely good competitive action, nothing nasty or anything of that sort, but just good hard-fought battles.”

man stands in front of white wall
P.K. Yonge Blue Wave head coach Boderick Johnson. (Syltavius Kelley/ESPN Gainesville)

Even though Johnson didn’t attend P.K. Yonge, he still has some first hand experience thanks to his coaching days with the girls’ basketball team, having led them to state championships in 2010 and 2012. The rivalry with Hawthorne was alive even then.

Even when I was coaching on the girls’ side, it was always competitive,” he said. “We pretty much dominated overall though on the girls’ side.”

However, Johnson says that a good rivalry can’t be too one-sided, which is why the match-ups between the two boys’ basketball team have historically been so intense. In 2017-18, the two teams won on each other’s home floors, before Hawthorne swept the series the past two years, with each game coming down to the wire. (P.K. Yonge vs Hawthorne Recap 1/30/20)

The competitiveness is what really drives a rivalry,” he said.

Hawthorne head coach Greg Bowie agrees with that sentiment.

“Anytime when games are just total blowouts game after game after game, then to me, it may be a rivalry for the fans, but not really on the court,” he said. “This game is always competitive and always a close game.”

For Bowie, the rivalry is a bit more personal. He played at Hawthorne while in high school, and he was never able to beat P.K. during his four years.

When I got into coaching, there are a few things I had to do as a coach,” he said. “I got to make sure I beat P.K. Yonge.”

man stands in front of white wall
Hawthorne Hornets head coach Greg Bowie. (Syltavius Kelley/ESPN Gainesville)

During his time at Hawthorne, Bowie has been able to beat P.K. Yonge, though it hasn’t been easy.

“We’ve been on both ends of it where we will jump off to an early lead, and they come back late, or they will jump out, or sometimes it’s just back and forth the whole game.”

Despite the competitive nature, that aspect does not hold up off-court because of the familiarity between the programs.

“This rivalry means a lot,” Bowie said. “It’s not a bitter rivalry because coach Johnson and I know each other. He’s a great guy.”

“It’s not like Duke-North Carolina or anything,” Johnson adds with a laugh. “It’s just mutual respect. We compete, but outside of basketball, we do anything we can to help each other. I help his kids, and he helps my kids.”

Johnson said the two men talk frequently and pick each other’s brains to try to improve their own teams. He also said that their players play rec ball together and some play on travel teams together.

It’s to the point of you wanting to beat each other, but at the same time, you respect each other in terms of what they are doing with their programs,” Johnson said.

The fans have clearly taken notice. Both games played in 2020 had stands that were filled by the end of the first quarter of the junior varsity games.

That’s when you know both programs are going in the right direction, you can look at the crowd and the atmosphere, and you’ll know that both programs are going in the right direction,” Bowie said.

Hawthorne is a small community and has a great following,” Johnson said on his rivals. “The fans down there gravitate to the athletic program.”

Hawthorne may be 19-3 and may have swept the series this season, but that doesn’t change the ferocity of the on-court rivalry.

“Records don’t really mean anything; you just want to beat each other’s head in,” Johnson said.

About Syltavius Kelley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gator Softball: Lugo Lifts Gators in 2020 Season Opener

The number 7/9-ranked Florida softball entered its season opener with a lot of questions. And …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties