Philip Rivers departs from Chargers, enters free agency

Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways. The quarterback will not return for the 2020 season and will instead enter free agency. The split marks the first big development of the NFL offseason.

End of an era

On Monday morning, the announcement was made in a press release with statements from the owner and the quarterback himself. Rivers spent 16 years with the Chargers, 14 of which were spent as the starter and face of the franchise.

The 38-year-old quarterback completed 66% of his passes in 2019 for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Under Rivers, the Chargers went 5-11 on the year and 0-6 in the AFC West.

Rivers started 224 consecutive games for the Chargers. This is the second most consecutive starts for a quarterback in NFL history.

Where will he go?

Although Rivers may have some skill-sharpening to do before he takes the lead of another team, ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter believes he will undoubtedly find a new home.

“There are a handful of teams out there that are looking to address the quarterback position. It’s going to be a game of quarterback dominos to see where these quarterbacks end up falling. I think Philip Rivers is going to find a starting quarterback job. I really expect that to be the case. The question is where that will be,” he said.

NFL free agency officially begins on March 18th. It won’t be too long after that we find out where Rivers will spend the next chapter of his NFL career.