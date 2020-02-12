Eastside boys soccer team playoff game against Satellite preview

The Eastside Boys Soccer team has won their district semi-finals and finals matches

Eastside dominated its semi-final game against North Marion winning it 5 – 2. In the finals match, the Rams were able to pull away with a win against Tavares, 4 – 3.

The Eastside Boys Soccer team has been successful so far in their postseason, but can they maintain their composure as they head into the regional tournament quarterfinals?

The Matchup

Eastside

Overall Record: 7-8-3

League: 2-1

Non-League: 2-6-3

Home: 2-3-2

Away: 4-5-1

Satellite

Overall Record: 11-4-2

League: 1-0

Non-League: 9-3-2

Home: 7-0-1

Away: 3-3-1

The Eastside Boys Soccer team is going to have a tough game on Wednesday night. Even while playing at home, Satellite has previously shown persistence in staying as a dominant team. Eastside will need all the might they can muster if they plan on continuing in the 2020 Boys Soccer State Championship Tournament.

Eastside National Ranking – 838

Satellite National Ranking – 547

A Junior scoring above the national average

Jeremy Jacobs is a midfielder that is ahead of the national average for goals and assist. Jacobs currently has seven goals and six assists in seventeen games. Not to mention, this is Jacobs’s first year as a varsity player for the Eastside Boys Soccer team.

As Jacobs leads the team in scoring, there are three other reliable players. JJ Romarog is another midfielder that has scored four goals along with six assists. Kazu Someya is the last notable midfielder as he has scored four goals and five assists. Finally, Sam Disaab plays defense and has a high scoring of four goals and two assists.

Coverage

The Eastside varsity soccer team has a home playoff game against Satellite in Satellite Beach, Fl, on Wednesday at 5 p.m.