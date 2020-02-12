Local Boys Basketball Teams Prepare for District Tournament Semi-Finals

Local Gainesville-area boys basketball teams tip-off district semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Eastside Rams take on the Bradford Tornadoes and Santa Fe takes on North Marion in the District 5 Class 4A semifinals. In District 3 Class 3A, PK Yonge takes on Father Lopez and Interlachen takes on St. Joseph. All of the action tips off on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Eastside vs. Bradford

The Rams, winners of 13 of their last 16 games, are one of the hottest teams in their district. As the first seed in the tournament they now take on the Tornadoes of Bradford, who have lost four of their last five games.

On Sportscene with Steve Russel, Eastside head coach Herman Williams previewed his team’s matchup against the Tornadoes. According to Williams, neither team knows one another well which could lead to an interesting game.

Scouting can only do so much for a team. According to Coach Williams, his team needs to have the heart and will to win in addition.

Tip-off of Eastside’s game against Bradford tips off at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.

North Marion vs. Santa Fe.

Also in the District 5 Class 4A bracket, the second-seeded Santa Fe Raiders take on the third-seeded North Marion Colts. Previously, the Raiders downed the Colts in a 61-58 overtime nail-biter.

Santa Fe has lost three straight games coming into the tournament, dropping games to Buchholz and Eastside. Despite beating the Colts in January, the Raiders average less points per game and have a worse record.

The Colt’s game against the Santa Fe Raiders tips off at 7 p.m. following the conclusion of the Eastside-Bradford game on Feb. 12.

PK Yonge vs. Father Lopez

Wave check.

In the District 3 Class 3A bracket, the PK Yonge Blue Wave take on the Father Lopez Green Wave in a battle of the waves. These teams have not played one another this season, but top-seeded PK Yonge is 3-0 against common opponents. Father Lopez is 0-2 against common opponents this season.

According to PK Yonge’s head coach Boderick Johnson, the team is feeling good defensively coming out of their first-round bye.

Coach Johnson acknowledged the Green Wave’s upset win over Oak Hall in the first round, but he thinks his team is more than ready.

Tip-off of the Battle of the Waves starts at 7:30 p.m. after the finish of the Interlachen-St. Joseph game.

Interlachen vs. St. Joseph Academy

Before the Battle of the Waves, the Interlachen Rams take on the St. Joseph Flashes in the lower-seed semi-final game of the District 3 Class 3A bracket. The Rams come into Wednesday’s game with the worst record in the tournament at 7-18. Despite this, the Rams defeated the 6-19 Trinity Catholic Celtics in the first round.

Interlachen lost to St. Joseph Academy in January, 43-40. The Flashes, at 12-11, are coming off of a first-round bye.

Tip-off of the Rams’ matchup against the Flashes starts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.